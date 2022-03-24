MPSC State Services Prelims Answer Key 2022 released, download link here

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released MPSC State Services Prelims Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the final answer key through the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in. The answer key has been released for Paper I and Paper II.

The examination was conducted on January 23, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

<strong>MPSC State Services Prelims Answer Key 2022 Paper I</strong>

<strong>MPSC State Services Prelims Answer Key 2022 Paper II</strong>

MPSC State Services Prelims Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

Click on MPSC State Services Prelims Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Click on Paper I and Paper II link available.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Once checked, download the file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process was started on October 10, 2021 and ended on January 1, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 290 posts in the organisation. The prelims result will be declared soon. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination will be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, 2022.