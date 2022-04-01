MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has declared MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on January 23, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.

Those candidates who will qualify the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the prelims exam can check their result through these simple steps given below.

MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

Click on MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission will release the admit card soon for Mains examination. The registration process was started on October 5 and ended on January 1, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 290 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPSC.