NATA 2021 Second Test admit cards to be released today at nata.in

The Council Of Architecture is scheduled to release on July 7, Wednesday, the admit card for the Second Test of National Aptitude Test In Architecture - NATA 2021. All the registered candidates can download admit cards from the official website of NATA at http://www.nata.in

The Second Test of National Aptitude Test In Architecture will be conducted by the council on July 11.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the council.

The written examination for the first test of the National Aptitude Test was conducted on April 10. The Council had declared the result for the first test of the National Aptitude Test on April 20.

Steps to Download Admit Card for the Second Test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture

Visit the official website of the Council of Architecture at https://www.nata.in/

On the homepage click on the link ‘NATA Admit card' link

Key in your credentials and log in

The NATA Admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout.