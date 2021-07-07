Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NATA 2021 Second Test admit cards to be released today at nata.in
NATA 2021 Admit card to be released today at https://www.nata.in/(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NATA 2021 Admit card to be released today at https://www.nata.in/(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

NATA 2021 Second Test admit cards to be released today at nata.in

  • The Council Of Architecture is expected to release the admit card for the Second Test of National Aptitude Test In Architecture (NATA 2021) today.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 01:43 PM IST

The Council Of Architecture is scheduled to release on July 7, Wednesday, the admit card for the Second Test of National Aptitude Test In Architecture - NATA 2021. All the registered candidates can download admit cards from the official website of NATA at http://www.nata.in

The Second Test of National Aptitude Test In Architecture will be conducted by the council on July 11.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the council.

The written examination for the first test of the National Aptitude Test was conducted on April 10. The Council had declared the result for the first test of the National Aptitude Test on April 20.

Steps to Download Admit Card for the Second Test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture

Visit the official website of the Council of Architecture at https://www.nata.in/

On the homepage click on the link ‘NATA Admit card' link

Key in your credentials and log in

The NATA Admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
council of architecture admitcard hall tickets + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.