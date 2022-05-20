NATA 2022: Application correction window activated, Know how to make changes
- The Council of Architecture (CoA) has opened the application correction window for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture.
Council of Architecture (CoA) has started the application correction window for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, or NATA 2022. Candidates who have successfully applied for NATA 2022 and wish to make changes to their NATA application form 2022 can now do so by visiting the NATA website, nata.in. The NATA application correction window will conclude on May 23, at 11:59 p.m.
National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) first test scheduled to be held on June 12, 2022. The NATA examination shall be conducted in two sessions from 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
Council of Architecture (CoA) will conduct the second and third test July 7, 2022 and August 7, 2022 respectively.
Direct link to make changes here
NATA 2022: Know how to make changes in the application form
Visit the official NATA website at nata.in
Log in to the candidate portal from the home page using your email address and password
On the new page, click the application form correction tab
Make any necessary changes or corrections in the fields given
Fill and submit the application form
Save and print the confirmation page for future use
Take print out for future reference.
