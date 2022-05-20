Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NATA 2022: Application correction window activated, Know how to make changes
NATA 2022: Application correction window activated, Know how to make changes

  • The Council of Architecture (CoA) has opened the application correction window for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture.
Published on May 20, 2022 05:12 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Council of Architecture (CoA) has started the application correction window for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, or NATA 2022. Candidates who have successfully applied for NATA 2022 and wish to make changes to their NATA application form 2022 can now do so by visiting the  NATA website, nata.in.  The NATA application correction window will conclude on May 23, at 11:59 p.m.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) first test scheduled to be held on June 12, 2022. The NATA examination shall be conducted in two sessions from 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Council of Architecture (CoA) will conduct the second and third test July 7, 2022 and August 7, 2022 respectively.

Direct link to make changes here

NATA 2022: Know how to make changes in the application form

Visit the official NATA website at nata.in

Log in to the candidate portal from the home page using your email address and password

On the new page, click the application form correction tab

Make any necessary changes or corrections in the fields given

Fill and submit the application form

Save and print the confirmation page for future use

Take print out for future reference.

 

 

Topics
application correction window
