NATA 2023 admit card for test 1 today on nata.in

Council of Architecture (CoA) will release admit cards for the first National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA 2023 test 1 today, April 18. The exam is scheduled for April 21. Candidates can download their admit cards from nata.in. NATA 2023 test 1 admit card today on nata.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The exam will be held in two shifts, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Results will be announced on April 30.

NATA is held thrice every year. Second and third NATA tests are scheduled for May 28 and July 9. Registrations for both sessions are underway.

How to download NATA 2023 test 1 admit card

Go to nata.in. On the home page, open the link to download NATA test 1 admit cards. Enter the asked login credentials. Submit and check your admit card. Download and take a printout for the exam day.

After downloading the NATA admit card, candidates should ensure all information mentioned on it are correct. In case of an error, they should report it immediately.

They should also check exam city and centre name, exam day instructions including dress code, items allowed/banned items and follow it accordingly.