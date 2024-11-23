National Teacher Eligibility Test, NTET 2024 answer key released at exams.nta.ac.in, direct link

NTET Answer Key 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the National Teacher Eligibility Test or NTET 2024. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download their answer keys from exams.nta.ac.in/NTET/. The direct link and other details are given below. NTET 2024 answer key released, direct link (HT file)

The exam was conducted on November 19 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at test centres across the country.

Along with the answer key, the agency has also shared the question papers and candidates' response sheets.

NTA said that candidates are allowed to raise objections to the provisional answer key on the payment of ₹200 per question. The facility has opened on November 23 and will remain active till 11 pm on November 25.

“The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI up to 25 November 2024 (up to 11:00 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium,” the official notification reads.

A panel of subject experts will verify all challenges made by the candidates. If found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly in its final version and based on the final answer key, NTET result will be prepared and announced, the agency said.

It added that no individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of his/her challenge and the answer key finalised by the experts will be treated as final.

For further clarification regarding NTET, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at ntet@nta.ac.in.

How to download NTET answer key

Go to exams.nta.ac.in Open the NTET exam tab. Open the provisional answer key link. Enter your application number and date of birth. Check and download the answer key.

NTET answer key 2024: Official website link