National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the NTET 2024 registration date. The last date to apply for the National Teachers Eligibility Test for the Indian System of Medicine and Homeopathy 2024 is October 22, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NTET at ntet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NTET. NTET 2024 registration date extended till October 22, apply at ntet.ntaonline.in

The final fee transaction can be made until October 23, 2024. The correction window will open on October 24 and close on October 25, 2024.

NTET 2024: How to register online

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTET at ntet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NTET.

Click on NTET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹4000/—for general category candidates, ₹3500/—for general-EWS/ OBC-(NCL) category candidates, and ₹3000/—for SC/ST/PwD/ Third Gender candidates.

The examination will be held in CBT mode and will last 120 minutes. There will be 100 questions, and the maximum mark will be 100. The question paper will be set in English or Hindi.

The Teachers’ eligibility shall be valid for a period of ten years from the date of qualifying National Teachers’ Eligibility Test for the Indian System of Medicine/ Homoeopathy and any person fails to join within a period of ten years or break of ten years or more in teaching profession, such persons shall have to qualify once again National Teachers’ Eligibility Test for Indian System of Medicine/ Homoeopathy to join or re-join teaching profession.