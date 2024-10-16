ADRE grade 3 answer key objection window closes on Oct 18, result expected next

ADRE Grade 3 Answer Key: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will close the objection window of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) grade 3 answer key on October 18. Candidates who appeared for the graduate and HSLC driver examination on September 29 can send their feedback to the commission at slrcg3.sebaonline.org on the payment of ₹500 per question. ADRE grade 3 answer key objection window will close on October 18. (HT file)

Along with the objections, candidates must share proper justifications, and any objection without justification will be treated as null and void.

If an objection is found valid, the amount of ₹500 will be refunded, the commission said.

Question papers of the September 29 examination are also available on the official website.

ADRE grade 3 answer keys for HSSLC (Class 12) examination were released previously.

After reviewing the feedback shared by the candidates, the SLRC will prepare the final answer keys for the recruitment test. After that, the results of the recruitment test will be declared.

Along with the ADRE grade 3 result, the SLRC will also announce category/post-wise cut-off marks.

The ADRE grade 3 answer keys for the September 15 (HSSLC or Class 12 posts) exam have been released and the objection window is over. The commission may announce the results for HSSLC, graduate and HSLC (diver) exams together or on separate dates.

Prior information about the ADRE grade 3 result date and time will be shared with candidates on the official website.

Grade 4 exam this month

The Assam government's direct recruitment examination for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level examinations will be held on October 27 in two shifts.

In the first shift, HSLC and HSLC+ITI aspirants will appear for the examination from 9 am to 11:30 am while the Class 8 level test will take place in the second shift from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.

Admit cards for the grade 4 exam have been released at slrcg4.sebaonline.org.