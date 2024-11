RRB Loco Pilot Admit Card 2024 Live: ALP November 27 exam admit card today, how to download

RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) examination scheduled for November 27 will be released today, November 23. When released, candidates can download the RRB ALP admit card from the official websites of the respective Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). RRB ALP Computer Based Test (CBT 1) will be held on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. Admit cards are being released four days prior to each examination, meaning admit cards for November 25 and 26 have already been released. ...Read More

RRB ALP November 27 admit card on: November 23

RRB ALP November 28 admit card on: November 24

RRB ALP November 29 admit card on: November 25

Exam city intimation slips have already been released.

Candidates can check their roll numbers, exam date and time, reporting time, exam centre details, etc. on admit cards.

On the exam day, they must to bring a copy of the admit card along with other required documents to the exam venue.

There are five stages in the recruitment drive-

Computer Based Test (CBT 1) CBT 2 Computer Based Aptitude Teest (CBAT) Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME).

RRBs are conducting this recruitment examination for 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies.

Check live updates on RRB ALP admit card here.