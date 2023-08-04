Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NCET 2023 exam city intimation slip released on ncet.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 04, 2023 03:43 PM IST

NCET 2023 Exam City Slip: Candidates who will appear in the exam can download it from ncet.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued exam city intimation slip for the National Common Entrance Test or NCET 2023. Candidates who will appear in the exam can download it from ncet.nta.nic.in.

NCET 2023 exam city intimation slip released on ncet.nta.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
NCET is a national-level entrance exam for admission to four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) offered by central and state universities, institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs and government colleges.

The test is scheduled for August 9 and around 16,000 candidates will appear in it.

“In view of a large number of Subjects, the unique date sheet to every individual candidate has been created. Accordingly, Advance Intimation Slip for Examination City to all candidates with the date of Examination and City of Examination is being issued….” NTA said in the notification.

Exam city slips of NCET 2023 can be downloaded using application number and date of birth.

NTA further said that this document can not be treated as admit card and has been issued only to inform candidates about the city in which their exam centres are located.

Admit cards of NCET 2023 will be issued later, it added.

