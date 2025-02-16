NCHM JEE 2025 application deadline extended, apply till February 28 at exams.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the National Council of Hospitality Management Joint Entrance Examination or NCHM JEE 2025. NCHM JEE 2025 application deadline extended till February 28 (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Candidates can apply for the exam up to February 28 at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM. The previous deadline was February 15.

The application window will remain open till 5 pm on February 28 and the fee payment window will close at 11:50 pm that day.

The registration process started on December 16, 2024. Previously, the last date to apply for the exam was February 15, 2025 but it was later extended.

The exam is used for admission to the BSc (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM), which is affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT).

This year, the exam will be held on April 27, in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm. The examination will comprise 200 questions, and the medium of the question paper will be in English and Hindi.

To apply for the exam, candidates need to pass Class 12 in the 10+2 system of senior secondary Examination or its equivalent with English as one of the subjects.

How to apply for NCHM JEE 2025

How to apply for NCHM JEE 2025

Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM Open the NCHM JEE 2025 registration link. Enter the requested information and complete the registration process. Now, login to your account and fill out the application form. Upload documents and pay the application fee.

The NCHM JEE application fee is ₹1000 for General (unreserved) and OBC-NCL category candidates.

The application fee is ₹700 for general-EWS category candidates and ₹450 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), PwD and third gender candidates.

For more information, candidates can check the official website.