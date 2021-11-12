Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NE SLET 2021: Registration begins on sletneonline.co.in, here’s how to apply
NE SLET 2021: Registration begins on sletneonline.co.in, here’s how to apply

SLET 2021 registration begins on November 11, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SLET on sletneonline.co.in.
Published on Nov 12, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

North East State Level Eligibility Test Commission Assam, NE SLET 2021 registration process has started on November 11, 2021. The registration link was activated at 6 am. Candidates who want to apply online through the official site of SLET on sletneonline.co.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till December 28, 2021. 

The last date for challan payment at the bank for all applications is December 31, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC are eligible for this test. Candidates who have appeared or will be appearing at the final qualifying Master degree (final year) examination and result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examination have been delayed may also apply for this Test.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay 1200/- as application fees, 1050/- for OBC and General (EWS) category, 1000/- for SC/ST category and 800/- for PWD category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site STET Assam.

