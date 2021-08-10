NEET 2021: Last date to apply today on neet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the application process for NEET 2021 on August 10, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. The last date of payment of application fees is till today, August 10.

The application date was extended till today after Agency received numerous requests from students and the hardships faced by them due to the COVID19 pandemic. The correction window will open on August 11 and will close on August 14, 2021.

NEET 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

• Click on NEET 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the registration details and fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on confirm.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The fee (for fresh applications) / additional fee (for already registered candidates depending on the changes made in the form) can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.