NEET 2021 registration begins, here's how to apply at ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2021 application forms have been released and the registration has begun at the NTA portal. Candidates can login to the registration portal, fill the application forms and apply for NEET 2021.

Apply for NEET 2021

NEET 2021: How to apply

• Go to the official website of NTA or NEET 2021 portal

• Click on the NEET 2021 registration form

• Enter the details asked

• Upload the scanned documents

• pay the exam fee through debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI

• Take a copy of the application form

• Submit the NEET 2021 form

NEET 2021: documents required to apply

Given below are the list of documents required to apply for NEET 2021:

• scanned image of latest passport size, postcard size photograph

• scanned image of candidate's signature

• scanned image of candidate's left hand thumb impression

• scanned image of candidate's class 10 pass certificate

• facility of debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI