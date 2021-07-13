NEET 2021 registration begins today: Live updates on exam pattern, other details
- NEET 2021 will be held on September 12 following COVID-19 safety rules, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday.
National eligibility cum entrance test (NEET) will be held on September 12 and the application forms will be released today at 5pm. NEET 2021 registration will be held at the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA), nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.
Follow all the updates here:
JUL 13, 2021 02:38 PM IST
NEET 2021: Students rejoice after exam date is out
Students have heaved a sigh of relief after the NEET date was announced. In March, it was announced that the exam will be held on August 1.
JUL 13, 2021 02:21 PM IST
NEET 2021: Where to fill application forms
The NEET 2021 application forms will be available on the official website of the NTA. Candidates can fill the application forms from local cyber cafes or else can directly go to common service centres. There are more than 2.4 lakhs Common Services Centres across the country which will provide, on a small fee, the desired support to candidates in online submission of application form and payment of fee through e-wallet. The list of CSCs can be found here https://www.csc.gov.in/
JUL 13, 2021 01:54 PM IST
NEET 2021 registration: Important points
As per last year's registration rules,
• Candidates are advised to take 6-8 Passport size and 4-6 Post Card size colored photographs with white background. The photographs are to be used for uploading on Online Application Form, for examination and also for Counselling/Admission.
• No request for refund of fee once remitted by the candidate will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances
• The entire application process of NEET (UG)-2020 is online, including uploading of scanned images, payment of fees, and printing of confirmation page. Therefore, candidates are not required to send/submit any document(s) including confirmation page to NTA through Post/ Fax/ by Hand/E-mail
JUL 13, 2021 01:45 PM IST
NEET 2021: Here's how to apply
• Go to the official website of NTA or NEET 2021 portal
• Click on the NEET 2021 registration form
• Enter the details asked
• Upload the scanned documents
• pay the exam fee through debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI
• Take a copy of the application form
• Submit the NEET 2021 form
JUL 13, 2021 01:32 PM IST
NEET 2021: List of documents required
Given below are the list of documents required to apply for NEET 2021:
• scanned image of latest passport size, postcard size photograph
• scanned image of candidate's signature
• scanned image of candidate's left hand thumb impression
• scanned image of candidate's class 10 pass certificate
• facility of debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI
JUL 13, 2021 01:19 PM IST
NEET 2021: Registration website
NEET 2021 registration can be done at the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can also directly log on to the NEET portal for registration.
NEET 2021: Registration websites
JUL 13, 2021 01:14 PM IST
NEET 2021: Apply online from July 13
NEET exam date was announced by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday. In a series of tweets, he has informed about the exam dates, mode of exam and the protocols to be followed.
