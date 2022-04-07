NEET 2022: Tips and tricks to ace the exam

NEET 2022 Examinations are just 3 months away now so we must pull our socks with the best strategy to ensure triumph in NEET. While the NEET 2022 application process has commenced with the declaration of NEET exam date on 17 July, Here are some tips and tricks to conquer NEET 2022.

Students should prepare with self-belief, qualitative study instead of quantitative

Students know their own strengths and weaknesses so they should study with their own remote control instead of following others’ instructions. Students should devote time on qualitative studies instead of quantitative studies. Students who are reading for the first time should not miss any class or test whereas students who have learnt it earlier should focus on their revision.

Breaks during studies

Students should take a break for qualitative studies. Relax your mind and divert from studies for some time when you are exhausted with your studies.

When to study

Study in whatever time suits you but morning hours are the best time to study. Early to bed and early to rise is the success mantra. Students should set a body clock as per the study schedule. When your mind needs a break then leave studies and indulge in mind refreshing activity or take sound sleep.

Students should study in an exam centre like environs

Students should recreate exam centers like environs in the house and should study in the time durations in which examinations will be held. Study in isolation or in a study room for the least disturbance. Study in a straight backbone sitting posture in class, and at home for freshness and health.

Focus on Revision, Points to Ponder and NCERT

There are 3 kinds of revision. First is the actual revision in which the study should be done in reverse gear with a focus on difficult topics, class notes, and examples taught by the teachers. Concrete revision—Students should study the previous year's examination papers of the last 5 years. If you are able to solve the last 5 years' questions then it will build your self-confidence. Second is the solid revision in which students should focus on NCERT for preparation of all the 3 subjects namely Biology, Physics, and Chemistry. Students should have a glance at the Points to Ponder, summary, new box information, and solved questions of every question.

Silly mistakes are the real mirrors

Learn from your silly mistakes which are the mirror of preparation. Practice mock tests for the perfect practice of the studies. Build efficiency by attempting questions correctly for success in NEET. Analyze every question and study all the options properly.

Students should hydrate with liquids

Since summers are peaking in examination timings, students should keep precautions regarding their food. Maintain water quantity in the body by consuming liquids and take a light dinner for sound sleep and health..

Sound sleep for sound preparation

Students should take at least 7-to-8 hours of sound sleep for freshness in their studies. The study should be done in installments while sleep should be taken in a continuous stretch.