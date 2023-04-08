NEET 2023 correction window opens on neet.nta.nic.in, see what you can edit

National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023). Candidates who registered, applied and paid the exam fee on or before the last date can edit some details on their application forms till 11:50 pm on April 10. The window has opened on neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2023 application form correction window begins on neet.nta.nic.in (HT archive)

The list of changes allowed and the direct link are given below. Additional fee may be required to edit some details.

“Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates,” NTA said in the notification.

“…final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Gender, Category, or PwD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any,” it added.

NEET UG 2023 correction window: List of changes allowed

No candidate is allowed to change mobile number, email, permanent and present address. Aadhar verified candidates can edit either father's or mother's name, category, sub-category (PwD), exam city and medium, and passing year of Class 10, 12 board exams. Wherever applicable, documents supporting these changes are to be uploaded by them. Non-Aadhar verified candidates can change either his/her name, father's or mother's name (only one), date of birth, gender, category, sub-category (PwD), exam city and medium, and passing year of Class 10, 12 board exams. They have to upload supporting documents, if required.

Direct link to the NEET UG 2023 correction window.