NEET 2024 answer key awaited on exams.nta.ac.in; how to download it
NEET 2024 Answer Key: Candidates will get the provisional answer key of the NEET UG exam on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
NEET 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish soon the provisional answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2024. Candidates who have appeared in the undergraduate medical entrance test will get the provisional answer key of the NEET UG exam on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. They can download it using the application number and date of brith.
Along with the NEET UG answer key, the NTA will also share the question paper and candidates’ responses.
After releasing the provisional answer key of NEET UG, a brirf window will be provided when candidates will be asked to send their feedback. To to this, they will have to pay a fee per qustion. More details will be mentioned in the answer key notification.
This year, over 24 lakh candidates took the national-level medical entrance exam. NEET UG 2024 was held in pen and paper mode on May 5, in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm (Indian Standard Time) at 557 cities across India and 14 cities outside the country.
How to download NEET 2024 answer key
- Go to exams.nta.ac.in.
- Open the NEET UG 2024 page.
- Enter your application number and date of birth.
- Submit the details. The provisional answer key and questions asked in the NEET UG exam will be displayed on the next page.
For further details on the NEET UG exam, candidates can contact the NTA helpline numbers at 011-40759000. They can also e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.
The NTA has advised candidates to visit the official websites, nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/NEET for the latest updates.
