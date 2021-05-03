IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2021 exam postponed for at least 4 months
NEET UG 2021(HT file)
NEET UG 2021(HT file)
competitive exams

NEET PG 2021 exam postponed for at least 4 months

  • The National Eligibility cum Entrance test for post graduate students (NEET PG) exam has been postponed for at least 4 months.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 03, 2021 04:21 PM IST

The National Eligibility cum Entrance test for post graduate students (NEET PG) exam has been postponed for at least 4 months.

According to the Prime Minister's Office the postponement will make large number of qualified doctors available for COVID duties.

The NEET PG exam, which was scheduled for April 18, had been postponed for the time being last month. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had in April announced the postponement of NEET PG exam for the time being keeping in mind the rising Covid-19 cases. Now the decision has been taken to postpone the exams for at least 4 months.

NEET PG examination is for doctors seeking admission in MS, MD courses.

The NEET PG examination, was earlier scheduled to be held in January, but was postponed because of the pandemic.

PM has approved a number of measures, including postponement of NEET PG, to augment human resources deployed in fighting COVID-19.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam postponed covid-19 medical entrance test neet pg result neet pg 2018 neet pg result + 4 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP