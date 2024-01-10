NEET PG 2024: Where, how to apply for PG Medical entrance test
On Tuesday, NBEMS announced that the exam will be held on July 7, 2024.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to begin the online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) soon. Eligible candidates can apply for it on natboard.edu.in, when the process begins.
On Tuesday, NBEMS announced that the exam will be held on July 7, 2024. Originally, it was tentatively scheduled for March 3, but the exam has been rescheduled.
“...the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on 3rd March 2024 stands rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on 7th July 2024,” NBEMS said.
The board further announced that the cut-off date for completing the mandatory internship, which makes MBBS doctors eligible for the PG entrance test, has been fixed as August 15.
With the exam date confirmed, application forms, information bulletin and other details related to the exam are expected soon on natboard.edu.in.
NEET-PG is held for admission to MD/MS and PG Diploma courses in the country.
How to apply for NEET PG 2024
- Go to natboard.edu.in.
- Open the NEET PG tab under the examinations section.
- Go to NEET PG 2024.
- Register and proceed to apply for the examination.
- Fill out your form, upload the required documents, and make payment of the examination fee.
- Submit once done and take a printout of the confirmation page.