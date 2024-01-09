NEET PG 2024 to be held on July 7; check internship cut-off date here

The 2024 edition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) will take place on July 7, and MBBS doctors who complete their mandatory internships on or before August 15 can take it, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced on Tuesday. NEET PG 2024 date announced (PTI)

The board has suspended its November 9 notice stating the PG medical entrance exam will be conducted on March 3.

“...the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on 3rd March 2024 stands rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on 7th July 2024,” the notice read.

“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations,” it added.

Application forms, information bulletin and other details related to the exam will be hosted on natboard.edu.in.

NEET-PG is the national-level exam for admission to MD/MS and PG Diploma courses in the country.

There will be no National Exit Test (NExT) this year as per the recently notified "Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023". The existing NEET-PG examination will continue till the proposed National Exit Test (NExT) becomes operational for the purpose of PG admission, it stated.

The proposed NExT examination will replace NEET PG, FMGE exams and act as a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, a licentiate exam to practise modern medicine in the country, for merit-based admission to postgraduate courses, and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practice in India.

