NEET-PG 2024 likely in June-July, counselling in August if delayed: Sources

NEET-PG 2024 likely in June-July, counselling in August if delayed: Sources

ANI | , New Delhi
Jan 08, 2024 09:51 AM IST

If the NEET-PG 2024 exam faces delays, counselling is expected to take place in August.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) examination is likely to be held in the last week of June 2024 or the first week of July, according to sources citing recommendations from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

NEET-PG 2024 likely in June-July(HT File Photo/For representation)
NEET-PG 2024 likely in June-July(HT File Photo/For representation)

If the NEET-PG 2024 exam faces delays, counselling is expected to take place in August, sources added.

The COVID-19 disruption is one of the major concerns behind this recommendation, as students will complete their internship by June-July 2024, the sources told ANI.

NEET PG is an eligibility cum ranking examination, serving as the single entrance test for admission to MD, MS, and Postgraduate Diploma courses under the NMC Act, 2019.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Exam and College Guide
