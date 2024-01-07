close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET-PG likely in first week of July; no National Exit Test this year: Report

NEET-PG likely in first week of July; no National Exit Test this year: Report

PTI |
Jan 07, 2024 09:04 AM IST

The NEET PG counselling process is likely to begin in the first week of August, 2024.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination is likely to be held in the first week of July and the counselling in the first week of August, sources said on Saturday.

NEET-PG likely in first week of July(ANI)
NEET-PG likely in first week of July(ANI)

They further said the National Exit Test (NExT) will not be held this year.

"The NEET-PG examination is likely to be held in the first week of July. The counselling is likely to begin in the first week of August," a source said.

According to the recently-notified "Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023" which have replaced the Postgraduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the existing NEET-PG examination will continue till the proposed NExT becomes operational for the purpose of PG admission.

The NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
