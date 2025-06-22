Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
NEET PG 2025 application correction window closes today at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 22, 2025 02:39 PM IST

NEET PG 2025: The application correction window will close today at natboard.edu.in. The direct link is given below. 

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will close the NEET PG 2025 application correction window on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Candidates who applied National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate and wish to make corrections on their applications have their last chance to do so on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2025 application correction window will close today at natboard.edu.in. Candidates can click on the direct link to log in and make corrections.
NEET PG 2025 application correction window will close today at natboard.edu.in. Candidates can click on the direct link to log in and make corrections.

Direct link to NEET PG 2025 Application Edit Window

As per the official schedule, the exam city slips will be released on July 21, 2025. The admit card will be released on July 31, 2025, and the examination will be conducted on August 3, 2025. 

The NEET PG exam will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm. 

Besides, the NEET PG result 2025 is scheduled for September 3, 2025.

Notably, the board had closed the window to choose exam city on June 17, 2025. The allotment of venue in the chosen Exam City will be done by NBEMS. The selection of Exam City by the candidates will be on First Come First Serve Basis.

Additionally, the exact venue will be informed to the candidates through admit cards. 

NEET PG 2025: How to make corrections in application window exam:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to edits in application window: 

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. On the home page, click on examinations and then on NEET PG 2025. 

3. Go to candidate login section.

4. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. 

5. Open your application and make the edits are required. 

6. Review carefully and submit. 

7. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
