NEET PG 2025 application correction window closes today at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will close the NEET PG 2025 application correction window on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Candidates who applied National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate and wish to make corrections on their applications have their last chance to do so on the official website at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2025 application correction window will close today at natboard.edu.in. Candidates can click on the direct link to log in and make corrections.

As per the official schedule, the exam city slips will be released on July 21, 2025. The admit card will be released on July 31, 2025, and the examination will be conducted on August 3, 2025.

The NEET PG exam will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

Besides, the NEET PG result 2025 is scheduled for September 3, 2025.

Notably, the board had closed the window to choose exam city on June 17, 2025. The allotment of venue in the chosen Exam City will be done by NBEMS. The selection of Exam City by the candidates will be on First Come First Serve Basis.

Additionally, the exact venue will be informed to the candidates through admit cards.

NEET PG 2025: How to make corrections in application window exam:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to edits in application window:

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. On the home page, click on examinations and then on NEET PG 2025.

3. Go to candidate login section.

4. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

5. Open your application and make the edits are required.

6. Review carefully and submit.

7. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.