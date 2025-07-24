The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate or NEET PG 2025 on August 3. NEET PG 2025 on August 3, check admit card release date(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NBEMS shared the NEET PG exam city details with candidates on July 21 and issue the admit cards next.

As per the exam schedule, candidates can download NEET PG admit cards July 31 onwards from natboard.edu.in.

On NEET PG admit cards, candidates will get to know the addresses of their examination centres, reporting time, exam day guidelines and other important details.

NEET PG 2025: How to download admit card when released?

Open the NBEMS official website, natboard.edu.in. Click on the NEET PG admit card link displayed on the home page. Enter your login details. Submit and download the admit card.

In NEET PG, candidates need to attempt 200 multiple-choice questions. Each question will have four responses. Candidates need to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the four responses.

For any queries, candidates can contact the NBEMS at the helpline number +91-7996165333 between 9:30 AM and 06:00 PM.

Recently, NBEMS said it has two official websites – natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. NBEMS also mentioned an official WhatsApp channel where they can access authentic information about NEET PG 2025 and other examinations.

“Unscrupulous agents / touts may make false and bogus claims to the candidates using spoofed notices, emails, SMS or contents on social media in the name of NBEMS for phishing,” NBEMS said.

“Candidates are hereby advised not to be allured or mislead by unscrupulous agents / touts making false and bogus claims of helping any candidate in any means by such spoofed emails / SMS or forged documents or social media.”

“If any email / SMS / message on social media is received or circulated in the name of NBEMS, please cross-verify the information from the official website of NBEMS,” it added.