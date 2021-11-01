NEET SS 2021 registration reopens, here's direct link to apply

The National board of examinations in medical sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the registration portal of the NEET SS 2021. Candidates can apply at the official website till November 22, 11.55 pm.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET-SS) is held for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB Super Specialty Courses. “No other entrance examination, either at the state or the Institution level, shall be valid for entry to DM/MCh/DrNB Super specialty courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016 w.e.f. 2017 admission session. Qualifying NEET-SS is mandatory for entry to DM/MCh/DrNB Courses under various Universities/ Institutions in the country,” the NBEMS has said.

The NEET SS 2021 will be held as per the old examination pattern. The new exam pattern that was challenged in the top court will be implemented from next year, 2022-23.

AIIMS, New Delhi; PGIMER, Chandigarh; JIPMER, Puducherry; NIMHANS, Bengaluru; Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram are not covered for admission to DM/MCh courses through NEET-SS for 2021.

The exam will be held on January 10, 2022. NEET SS admit cards will be issued on January 3, 2022.

After the completion of the registration process, candidates will be allowed to edit the forms. The option to edit the application forms will be available from December 20 to 23.

