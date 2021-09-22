NEET SS 2021 registration to begin today on nbe.edu.in, here’s how to apply

National Board of Examinations, NBE will begin the registration process for NEET SS 2021 from September 22 onwards. Candidates who have to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty exam can do it through the official site of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences website on nbe.edu.in.

The link will be activated at 3 pm today. The last date to apply for the examination is till October 12, 2021. The edit window will open on October 16 and will close on October 18, 2021. The final edit window will open on October 26 and will close on October 28, 2021.

NEET SS 2021: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET SS link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NEET SS Admit Card will be available to candidates on November 5, 2021. The examination will be conducted on November 13 and 14, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE.