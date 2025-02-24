NEET SS 2024 registration ends today, apply at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the online registration window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Super Speciality or NEET-SS 2024 today, February 24. NEET SS 2024 registration ends today at natboard.edu.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Candidates can apply for the test up to 11:55 pm at natboard.edu.in.

The exam will be held on March 29 and 30 and the result will be declared by April 30, 2025.

NBEMS has asked candidates to read the NEET SS 2024 information bulletin before applying for the exam to learn about eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination, and other details.

For queries related to application form submission, refund of failed transactions, payment gateway, etc., candidates can contact the NBEMS candidate care support at 7996165333 or write to the NBEMS helpline portal through applicant login.

The application form correction window will open on February 27 and close on March 3.

Candidates will get a final opportunity to rectify deficient/incorrect photo, signature and thumb impression from March 11 to 13.

NEET SS 2025 admit card will be issued on March 25.

The exam is held for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB Super Specialty Courses in India. No state government/private medical college, university will conduct any separate entrance test for admission to their DM/MCh courses for the 2024-25 academic session, as per the NEET SS 2024 information bulletin.

Candidates who are in possession of recognized post graduate medical degree/provisional pass Certificate (MD/MS/DNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by April 30, 2025 as per the eligible feeder for super specialty courses can apply for NEET SS 2024. They can check the Annexure B of the information bulletin for more details.

Recently, NBEMS announced the inclusion of MS (Traumatology and Surgery) as eligible feeder course for MCh specialties in NEET-SS 2024.

“…PG degree holders in Traumatology and Surgery have been made eligible to appear in NEETSS 2024 provisionally for MCh Courses in Neurosurgery, Vascular Surgery and Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery; subject to approval of PGMER (Postgraduate Medical Education Regulation) 2025 and its publication in the Gazette of India,” NBEMS said.