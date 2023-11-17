close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET SS counselling 2023: Revised round 1 seat allotment result released

NEET SS counselling 2023: Revised round 1 seat allotment result released

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 17, 2023 04:18 PM IST

NEET SS 2023: Revised provisional seat allotment list released due to reduction in seats

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023) provisional allotment list due to a reduction in seats. Candidates can check the revised provisional seat allotment result on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Check revised provisional seat allotment result for NEET SS 2023 on official website
Check revised provisional seat allotment result for NEET SS 2023 on official website(ANI)

“It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional result which was uploaded on MCC website yesterday i.e 16.11.2023 has been revised because MCC received information from NMC & I.P University regarding reduction in D.M/ M.Ch seats of following institutes after publication of provisional result. The following seats have been removed before the allotment process of Round-1 of SS Counselling”, reads the official notification.

Revised seat matrix

CollegeCourseNumber of Seats
Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and ResearchD.M CardiologyFrom 25 to 21
PGIMER Dr. RML Hospital D.M CardiologyFrom 6 to 4
PGIMER Dr. RML HospitalD.M Critical CareFrom 4 to 2

Here's direct link to check revised seat allotment result

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Know how to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Revised Provisional SS Allotment Status Round 1”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the NEET SS revised provisional seat allotment result

Take print for future reference.

