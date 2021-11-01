NEET SS registration reopens today, exam on January 10

The registration window of NEET SS 2021 will reopen today, November 1, at 3 pm. The portal will allow registrations for the NEET SS exam, scheduled on January 10, 2022, till November 22. Candidates can apply for the exam at the portal of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) as and when the registration opens.

NEET SS registration had initially commenced in September. It was later put on hold. On October 7, the NBE had informed candidates that a decision has been taken by the Government of India in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to the effect that the revised scheme for NEET-SS shall be given effect to only from the academic year 2022-2023.

In view of this decision, the registration was rescheduled.

“In the forthcoming registration window, candidates who have already registered for NEET-SS 2021 shall be able to EDIT their choices for eligible super-specialty courses and those who are yet to register shall be able to register AFRESH for NEET-SS 2021,” the NBE had said on October 7.

“The updated Information Bulletin shall be available on or before the resumption of registration window on 01.11.2021 at NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in,” it had added in the notic.

After the completion of the registration process, candidates will be allowed to edit the forms. The option to edit the application forms will be available from December 20 to 23.

NEET SS admit cards will be issued on January 3, 2022.