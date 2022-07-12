NEET UG 2022 admit card released, how to download hall tickets

NEET Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards of NEET UG 2022. Candidates can now go to neet.nta.nic.in and use on of the three links given there to download their hall tickets. NEET admit card live updates

Candidates can download NEET admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

The undergraduate medical entrance examination will be held in offline mode on July 17 at test centres across the country and abroad. On the exam day, candidates must bring a printout of the NEET admit card in colour and on A4 paper, along with photographs in prescribed size and a photo identity card. Without these, no candidate will be allowed to write exam.

How to download NEET UG admit card

Go to neet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on one of the three links to download NEET hall ticket. Enter application number and date of birth. Submit and download NEET UG admit card.

