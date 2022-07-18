NEET UG 2022: Section-wise question paper analysis by expert

The National Testing Agency (NTA) concluded the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022, on July 17, 2022. According to Brajesh Maheshwari, Director of Allen Career Institute, the overall difficulty level of the NEET UG 2022 exam was easy to moderate compared to the previous year. The level of Physics paper remained the same as last year. At the same time, chemistry, and biology were more challenging than last year.

However, there was newness in the paper as more questions were asked from Assertion-Reasoning. Such questions used to come in the AIIMS exam earlier. After which it was asked in biology in the NEET exam. Similarly, this year, questions of Match the Columns were asked more. Such one or two questions were also asked till last year.

There is an objection to one question each in the three subjects Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. One question from the Electro-Chemistry topic in Section B in Chemistry should have an answer of 1.05 which was printed 10.5. Similarly, in section A in Physics, in the question of Modern Physics, the data was given wrong. Again, in Biology, all the options were correct in the question of Plant Entomology.

Chemistry:

The Chemistry paper in NEET UG 2022 was a bit tougher and conceptual as compared to NEET UG 2021. 35 questions were asked in Section A and 15 in Section B. In Inorganic Chemistry, 13 questions came in Section A. Whereas in organic chemistry and physical chemistry 11 questions each were asked. In section B, 6 questions each came from organic chemistry and physical chemistry. Whereas only 3 questions came from Inorganic Chemistry. 58 percent of questions were asked from class 11th and 42 percent from class 12th class. If we compare Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, and Inorganic Chemistry, then in NEET 2021, 16 questions were asked in Physical Chemistry. Whereas this year, 17 questions were asked. Similarly, in Inorganic Chemistry, 17 questions came in the year 2021 whereas this year 16 questions have been asked. In organic chemistry, in both years, 17 questions were asked.

Physics:

Physics paper was easier this year as compared to the last year. 35 questions were asked in Section A and 15 in Section B. In Section A, 12 questions came from the mechanics topic. While 2 questions came from Heat, 1 from SHM & Waves, 9 from Electro & Dynamics, 4 from Optics and 7 from Modern & Electronics. In Section A, the level was easy for 62.9 percent of questions, 34.3 percent of questions were moderate and 2.9 percent of questions were difficult. In Section B, 6 questions were asked from the topic Electro & Dynamics. Whereas 4 questions came from Mechanics topic, 1 each from Heat, SHM & Waves & Optics and 2 questions from Modern & Electronics. Section B was a bit tougher than Section A. In Section B, the level of 53.3 percent of questions was easy, 33.3 percent of questions were moderate and 13.3 percent of questions were difficult. 58 percent of questions were asked from the class 12th and 42 percent from the class 11th in the Physics paper.

Biology:

A total of 50 questions came in Botany, in which 35 questions were asked in section A and 15 in section B. Similarly, a total of 50 questions came in Zoology, in which 35 questions were asked in section A and 15 in section B. The paper was based on the NCERT syllabus. Talking about the questions on the based on class 11th & 12th, 53 percent of questions came from class 11th syllabus and 47 percent from the class 12th syllabus. This year the level was easy for 44 percent of questions, 11 percent of questions were of difficult level, and 45 percent questions were of moderate level. In some questions Hindi translation was not provided. In one question all the options were correct. In such a situation, there is a possibility of getting bonus points.

Similarly, in a question, the answer was not in the option. Overall paper was challenging and lengthy as compared to last year. It took more time for the aspirants to attempt the paper.

(Author Brajesh Maheshwari is the co-founder and director of Aleen Career institute. Views expressed here are personal.)