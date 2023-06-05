National Testing Agency, NTA has released NEET UG 2023 Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the provisional answer key through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Released: How to raise objections at neet.nta.nic.in

The examination was conducted on May 7, 2023 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm for 2087449 candidates at 4097 different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India.

The Agency has released Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2023 on the website. Candidates can raise an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged on or before June 6, 2023 till 11.50 pm.

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on Answer Key Challenge link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to choose between two modes of login.

Click on any one and enter the required details.

Press submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Click on the answers you want to raise objections.

Fill your answer and make the payment of processing fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your objection has been raised.

Download the page for further need.

