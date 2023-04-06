National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for NEET UG 2023 on April 6, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can apply online through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2023: Last date to apply today at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The last date of fee payment is till today upto 11.50 pm. The details about correction window, admit card, exam city will be intimated on the website in due course of time.

The examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023 and the duration of the exam will be 200 minutes. The NEET UG exam will begin at 2 pm and will end at 5.20 pm.

Direct link to apply for NEET UG 2023

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.