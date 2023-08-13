NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Seat Matrix released by MCC; Registration process ends on August 14

Medical Counselling Committee has released the National Eligibility Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) seat matrix for round 2 counselling. Candidates can check the NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat matrix at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Seat Matrix released for round 2 at mcc.nic.in

MCC has posted a PDF file with the newly added seats for round 2. For the second round around 500 seats have been added. The MCC has also posted a list of "clear vacancy" for round 2 of the NEET UG counselling in 2023.

The registration and choice filling and locking process are underway for the round 2 NEET UG counselling. The registration process will end on August 14 and the choice filling and locking will end on August 15, 2023.

The seat allotment processing will take place from August 16 to August 17, 2023. The result will be announced on August 18, 2023. The documents can be uploaded on the MCC portal till August 19, 2023.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Know how to register for round 2

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

