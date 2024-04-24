NEET UG 2024: City intimation slip released, direct link and steps to download
The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip on the official website for the candidates to download.
Registered Candidates can download the NEET UG 2024 city intimation slip on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in and also on exams.nta.ac.in.
Direct Link to download the NEET UG 2024 City intimation slip
NEET UG 2024 will be conducted in about 571 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India in pen and paper (offline) mode. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2024, in a single shift from 2.00 pm to 5.20 pm.
Steps to download:
Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in
On the home page, find the link to check the city intimation slip and click it
A new page pops up where the registered candidate will have to furnish information like application number and date of birth
Once the information is submitted, you can view the result on the screen
Verify the details and download the page for future needs
