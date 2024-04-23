Edit Profile
    NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: NTA NEET City Intimation Slip awaited, updates here

    Apr 23, 2024 3:16 PM IST
    NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: NTA NEET city intimation slip awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates below. 
    NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: NTA NEET City Intimation Slip awaited, updates here
    NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: NTA NEET City Intimation Slip awaited, updates here

    NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip in due course of time. The NEET city intimation slip when released can be downloaded by all the registered candidates on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in and also on exams.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

    As per past trends, the NEET UG exam city slip will be released a week before the medical entrance examination. 

    “The dates for Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on the NEET(UG) (Main) portal at the appropriate time,” the notification reads.

    Soon after the exam city slip has released, the admit card will also be released and can be downloaded from the official website. 

    The NEET UG 2024 entrance test will be held on May 5, 2024 in single shift-  2:00 P.M. to 5:20 P.M. in about 571 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India in pen and paper (offline) mode. Follow the blog for latest updates on NEET UG exam city slip, admit card date, direct link and other details. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 23, 2024 3:30 PM IST

    NEET Exam Slip: Where to check 

    Apr 23, 2024 3:16 PM IST

    NEET UG Admit card: Pattern of exam 

    The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2024 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

    Apr 23, 2024 3:13 PM IST

    NEET UG 2024 Admit card: How to download 

    Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in. 

    Click on NEET UG 2024 Admit card link available on the home page. 

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. 

    Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the admit card and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

    Apr 23, 2024 3:01 PM IST

    NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip: What past trends suggest 

    Apr 23, 2024 2:58 PM IST

    NEET Exam Slip: When will exam be conducted? 

    Apr 23, 2024 2:56 PM IST

    NEET Admit card: What official brochure reads 

    Apr 23, 2024 2:54 PM IST

    NEET UG Admit card: Websites to check 

    Apr 23, 2024 2:50 PM IST

    NEET UG 2024 Admit card: Where to check 

    Apr 23, 2024 2:48 PM IST

    NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip: List of websites 

    Apr 23, 2024 2:46 PM IST

    NEET UG Exam Slip: How to download city intimation slip 

    Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

    On the home page, find and open the link to download the NEET exam city slip.

    Key in your login details

    Your exam city information will be displayed on the screen

    Download and take the print for future reference.

    Apr 23, 2024 2:44 PM IST

    NEET UG 2024: Where to check Exam City Slip?

    Apr 23, 2024 2:42 PM IST

    NEET UG: City intimation slip awaited 

    Apr 23, 2024 2:40 PM IST

    NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip: Date and time 

