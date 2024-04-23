NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: NTA NEET City Intimation Slip awaited, updates here

NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip in due course of time. The NEET city intimation slip when released can be downloaded by all the registered candidates on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in and also on exams.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

As per past trends, the NEET UG exam city slip will be released a week before the medical entrance examination.

“The dates for Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on the NEET(UG) (Main) portal at the appropriate time,” the notification reads.

Soon after the exam city slip has released, the admit card will also be released and can be downloaded from the official website.

The NEET UG 2024 entrance test will be held on May 5, 2024 in single shift- 2:00 P.M. to 5:20 P.M. in about 571 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India in pen and paper (offline) mode. Follow the blog for latest updates on NEET UG exam city slip, admit card date, direct link and other details.