National Testing Agency, NTA will close the NEET UG 2024 correction window on April 26, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes in their photograph can do it on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in. NEET UG 2024: Correction window closes today at neet.ntaonline.in

As per the official notice, NTA has informed that upon scrutiny of photographs uploaded by candidates during the registration for NEET (UG) - 2024, it has been observed that the photos uploaded by some candidates are not as per prescribed standards format/required specifications. The admit card for such candidates is likely to be with-held.

Such candidates should refer to the remarks column of their Advance city intimation slip. Incase candidates want to make changes or correct their photograph, they can do it till today up to 11.59 pm. Thereafter, no correction shall be entertained. Candidates should do this by doing to ensure timely issuance of your admit card.

NEET UG 2024: How to make correction

To make changes or corrections in the image, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in.

Click on registration link and login to the account.

Your application form will be displayed.

Check the application form and make the changes or corrections in the image part.

Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case you face any challenge in uploading the photograph or any further query kindly call to the NTA Help Desk or email. (Helpline Number: +91-11-40759000, e-mail: neet@nta.nic.in).