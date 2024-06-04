 NEET UG 2024 final answer key released at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, here’s direct link to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
NEET UG 2024 final answer key released at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 04, 2024 08:52 AM IST

NEET UG 2024 final answer key has been released. The download link is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released NEET UG 2024 final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check and download the final answer key through the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

NEET UG 2024 final answer key released, here's direct link to download
NEET UG 2024 final answer key released, here’s direct link to download

NEET UG entrance examination was conducted on May 5, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on May 29 and the objection window was closed on June 1, 2024.

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the final answer key by following the steps given below.

Direct link to download NEET UG 2024 final answer key

NEET UG 2024 final answer key: How to download

  • Visit the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
  • Click on NEET UG 2024 final answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the questions and answers.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The National Testing Agency will evaluate the Answer Sheets using standard procedure and the result will be displayed on the website. The NTA will prepare the Merit List/ All India Rank (AIR) as per Qualifying Criteria and other norms as mentioned in Chapter 14 of this Bulletin as well as the relevant regulations/ guidelines of NMC/DGHS/MCC and Ministry of AYUSH / NCISM /NCH/AACCC, as the case may be. There is no provision for re-checking/re-evaluation of the answer sheets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
