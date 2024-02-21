 NEET UG 2024: NTA adds 14 foreign exam centres for students to attempt the exam | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2024: NTA adds 14 foreign exam centres for students to attempt the exam

NEET UG 2024: NTA adds 14 foreign exam centres for students to attempt the exam

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 21, 2024 11:58 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added 14 exam centres abroad for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added 14 exam centres abroad for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024.

Earlier, NTA had announced a total of 554 centres across India and no exam centre in foreign cities were allocated for interested candidates to attempt the examination. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
Earlier, NTA had announced a total of 554 centres across India and no exam centre in foreign cities were allocated for interested candidates to attempt the examination. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The newly added foreign cities where the examination will be held are Kuwait City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lampur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah and Singapore.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Earlier, NTA had announced a total of 554 centres across India and no exam centre in foreign cities were allocated for interested candidates to attempt the examination.

NTA also informed that candidates who have already selected the exam centre in India and paid the fee without the option for foreign centres will have the opportunity to correct the centre and country during the correction window period. The correction window opens only after the closure of the registration window. However, a differential amount needs to be paid to change centres to foreign cities.

For candidates registering afresh from foreign countries, NTA has responded saying that candidates can apply and submit their registration by paying the required fee.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On