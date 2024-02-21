NEET UG 2024: NTA adds 14 foreign exam centres for students to attempt the exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added 14 exam centres abroad for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024. Earlier, NTA had announced a total of 554 centres across India and no exam centre in foreign cities were allocated for interested candidates to attempt the examination. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The newly added foreign cities where the examination will be held are Kuwait City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lampur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah and Singapore.

Earlier, NTA had announced a total of 554 centres across India and no exam centre in foreign cities were allocated for interested candidates to attempt the examination.

NTA also informed that candidates who have already selected the exam centre in India and paid the fee without the option for foreign centres will have the opportunity to correct the centre and country during the correction window period. The correction window opens only after the closure of the registration window. However, a differential amount needs to be paid to change centres to foreign cities.

For candidates registering afresh from foreign countries, NTA has responded saying that candidates can apply and submit their registration by paying the required fee.