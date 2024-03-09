 NEET UG 2024 registration ends today, check where &amp; how to apply | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
NEET UG 2024 registration ends today, check where & how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 09, 2024 09:05 AM IST

NEET UG 2024 registration process will end today, March 9, 2024. Where and how to apply is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for NEET UG 2024 on March 9, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can find the direct link on the official website of NTA NEET.

NEET UG 2024: Where to apply

The official website of NTA NEET where candidates will get the registration link is available on neet.ntaonline.in. All the interested candidates will have to register themselves or login to the account to apply.

Direct link to apply for NEET UG 2024

NEET UG 2024: How to register

To apply online, aspirants can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in.
  • Click on NEET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once registration is done, fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee to apply NEET UG is 1700/- for candidates belonging to the General/ NRI category, 1600/- for candidates belonging to the General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category and 1000/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.

