NEET UG 2026: When will NTA NEET registration begin? check past trends here

The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet started the registration process for NEET 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

The Agency has issued an advisory to candidates to ensure that their documents are updated well in advance of applying for NEET (UG)-2026 to avoid any discrepancies, grievances, or rejections at a later stage. The documents include Aadhaar card, UDID card, category certificate.

As per past trends, the NEET UG registration process is held in February-March 2026. Check the past trends when NEET UG registration commenced.

NEET UG 2026: Check past trends here 2025: The NEET UG registration was started on February 7 and concluded on March 7. The application correction window opened on March 9 and closed on March 11. The exam was held on May 4.

2024: The registration process for the medical entrance exam started on February 9 and ended on March 9. The exam was held on May 5, 2024.

2023: The NEET UG registration was started on March 6 and ended on April 6, 2023. The exam was held on May 7, 2023.

2022: The registration process for NEET UG commenced on April 6 and last date to apply was May 20, 2022. The exam was conducted on July 17, 2022.

2021: The NEET UG registration was done from July 13 to August 6, 2021. The examination was held on September 21, 2021.

Meanwhile, NTA has released the syllabus for NEET UG 2026 on the official website. The details can be checked by the candidates on the official website of NTA NEET.