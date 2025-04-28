NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: Where, how to download hall tickets when released for May 4 examination

NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: Check how to download hall tickets when released, latest updates here. (HT file)

NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will soon release the admit cards for the NEET UG 2025. When out, candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. As per the information bulletin, the NTA will release the hall tickets by May 1. ...Read More

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 for undergraduate medical admissions is scheduled to be conducted on May 4. The exam will held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Notably, the NTA has already released the exam city slips for the test, and the admit card will be out next.

NEET UG Admit Card 2025: How to download admit card when out:

When out, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the NEET UG 2025 Admit Card link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the hall ticket and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Check live updates on NEET 2025 admit card below.