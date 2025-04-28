NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: Where, how to download hall tickets when released for May 4 examination
NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will soon release the admit cards for the NEET UG 2025. When out, candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. As per the information bulletin, the NTA will release the hall tickets by May 1. ...Read More
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 for undergraduate medical admissions is scheduled to be conducted on May 4. The exam will held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Notably, the NTA has already released the exam city slips for the test, and the admit card will be out next.
NEET UG Admit Card 2025: How to download admit card when out:
When out, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the NEET UG 2025 Admit Card link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
- Check the hall ticket and download it.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Check live updates on NEET 2025 admit card below.
NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: Expected date of admit card
NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: In the NEET UG information bulletin, NTA said that admit cards will be out by May 1.
NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: Exam city slips different from admit card
NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: The agency has clarified that the exam city document is different from admit cards. It is only to inform candidates where their exam centres will be located. On the exam day, candidates will have to carry their admit cards along with the document(s) mentioned.
NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: Advanced city intimation slips released
NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: The NTA has already released the Advanced city intimation slips on its official website.
NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: Exam to be conducted in single shift
NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: The NEET UG exam will held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: When will examination be conducted?
NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: The NEET UG 2025 for undergraduate medical admissions is scheduled to be conducted on May 4.
NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: Official website to check for admit card
NEET UG Admit Card 2025 News Live: The NEET UG admit card will be released at neet.nta.nic.in.