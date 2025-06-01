NEET UG Answer key 2025 News Live Updates: Steps to download provisional key when released
NEET UG Answer key 2025 News Live Updates: The provisional answer key of NEET UG 2025 is expected to be out soon. When out, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the answer key, responses and question papers from neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG Answer key 2025 News Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the provisional answer key. When released, candidates who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate will be able to download the answer key from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the NTA will also release the responses and question papers, and open the window to challenge the answer key....Read More
Candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key can do so by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per answer challenged, within a specified period.
Following this, subject experts will review the objections and if they are found correct, the final answer key will be revised.
NEET 2025 was conducted on May 4, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country.
More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.
NEET UG Answer Key 2025: How to download when out
- Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in
- On the home page, click on the link to download NEET UG answer key.
- Enter your login credentials
- Submit and download the answer key
