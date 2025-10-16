Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    NEET-SS 2025 exam dates shifted: What you need to know

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announces fresh dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality 2025.

    Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 7:31 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced revised dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2025. The exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on November 7 and 8, 2025, will now be conducted on December 27 and 28, 2025.

    NEET-SS 2025: An official notification stated that the Information Bulletin for NEET-SS 2025 will be released soon on the NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in. (Unsplash/For representation)
    NEET-SS 2025: An official notification stated that the Information Bulletin for NEET-SS 2025 will be released soon on the NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in. (Unsplash/For representation)

    According to NBEMS, the rescheduling has been approved by both the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

    An official notification stated that the Information Bulletin for NEET-SS 2025 will be released soon on the NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in

    Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NBEMS portal for updates and important announcements.

    For any queries, applicants can reach out to NBEMS through its Communication Web Portal at https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main

    NEET-SS is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses across India.

    recommendedIcon
    Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/NEET-SS 2025 Exam Dates Shifted: What You Need To Know
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes