NEET-SS 2025 exam dates shifted: What you need to know

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced revised dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2025. The exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on November 7 and 8, 2025, will now be conducted on December 27 and 28, 2025. NEET-SS 2025: An official notification stated that the Information Bulletin for NEET-SS 2025 will be released soon on the NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in. (Unsplash/For representation)

According to NBEMS, the rescheduling has been approved by both the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

An official notification stated that the Information Bulletin for NEET-SS 2025 will be released soon on the NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NBEMS portal for updates and important announcements.

For any queries, applicants can reach out to NBEMS through its Communication Web Portal at https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main

NEET-SS is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses across India.