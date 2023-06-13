National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 13 announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023. Medical aspirants can check their scorecards and all India ranks on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in. NEET UG 2023 result live updates. NEET-UG entrance test results declared on neet.nta.nic.in(Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

The exam was held on May 7 but in Manipur, it had to be postponed in view of the law and order situation of the state back then. For 8,753 affected candidates, NTA held the test on June 6 in 11 cities: Aizawl, Kohima/Dimapur, Shillong, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru and the state capital Imphal.

Provisional answer keys for both May 7 and June 6 NEET exams were issued earlier this month along with candidates recorded responses and OMR copies.

Direct link to check NEET UG result 2023

NEET UG is a national-level test which enables aspirants to take admission to undergraduate medical courses including MBBS and BDS; AYUSH; Veterinary; BSc Nursing and BSc Life Sciences courses.

This is one of the biggest entrance tests in the country in terms of number of candidates.

