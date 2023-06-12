Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEST 2023 admit card releasing today at 4 PM on nestexam.in

NEST 2023 admit card releasing today at 4 PM on nestexam.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 12, 2023 03:43 PM IST

NEST 2023 admit card releasing on June 12 at 4pm.

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) will release the admit card today, June 12, at 4.00 PM. Candidates will be able to download the NEST 2023 admit card from the official website at nestexam.in.

NEST 2023 admit card releasing today at 4 PM on nestexam.in
NEST 2023 admit card releasing today at 4 PM on nestexam.in

The NEST 2023 computer-based exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 24. The NEST 2023 results will be announced on July 10.

NEST 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.nestexam.in

On the homepage, click on the NSET 2023 admit card link

Log in using credentials

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

NEST examination is for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
admit card. hall ticket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out