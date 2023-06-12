National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) will release the admit card today, June 12, at 4.00 PM. Candidates will be able to download the NEST 2023 admit card from the official website at nestexam.in. NEST 2023 admit card releasing today at 4 PM on nestexam.in

The NEST 2023 computer-based exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 24. The NEST 2023 results will be announced on July 10.

NEST 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.nestexam.in

On the homepage, click on the NSET 2023 admit card link

Log in using credentials

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

NEST examination is for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.