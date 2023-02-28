NID DAT 2023 prelims result out at admissions.nid.edu, get link here

The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the the result of preliminary Design Aptitude Test (DAT) for admission to MDes programme. Candidates who took the examination can download the result from the official website at admissions.nid.edu.

NID conducted the Design Aptitude Test 2023 prelims exam on January 8. As per the official website, candidates can apply for rechecking till March 2, 4 pm.

Here's the direct link to check the NID Prelims result

NID DAT 2023 prelims result: Know how to check

Visit the official result website of NID at nid.edu

Click on the link, “M.Des. DAT Prelims 2023 Result”

Key in your email ID and date of birth and submit

NID DAT 2023 prelims result will appear on the screen