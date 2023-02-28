Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NID DAT 2023 prelims result out at admissions.nid.edu, get link here

NID DAT 2023 prelims result out at admissions.nid.edu, get link here

competitive exams
Published on Feb 28, 2023 05:28 PM IST

M.Des. DAT Prelims 2023 Result announced at admissions.nid.edu.

NID DAT 2023 prelims result out at admissions.nid.edu
NID DAT 2023 prelims result out at admissions.nid.edu
ByHT Education Desk

The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the the result of preliminary Design Aptitude Test (DAT) for admission to MDes programme. Candidates who took the examination can download the result from the official website at admissions.nid.edu.

NID conducted the Design Aptitude Test 2023 prelims exam on January 8. As per the official website, candidates can apply for rechecking till March 2, 4 pm.

Here's the direct link to check the NID Prelims result

NID DAT 2023 prelims result: Know how to check

Visit the official result website of NID at nid.edu

Click on the link, “M.Des. DAT Prelims 2023 Result”

Key in your email ID and date of birth and submit

NID DAT 2023 prelims result will appear on the screen

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
result
result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out