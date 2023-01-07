NIFT 2023 admission registration process ends tomorrow with late fee, get link

The National Institute of Fashion Technology will end the registration process for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 with late fee tomorrow, January 8. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can register online at the official website, nift.ac.in.

Candidates have to pay a late fee of ₹5000 in addition to the applicable application fee. NIFT UG/ PG and NLEA (UG) B.Des. and B.F Tech examinations will be conducted on the 5th of February 2023. The NEET UG/ PG and NLEA (UG) B.Des. and B.F Tech examinations admit card will be released on January 15. The CBT Entrance Examination for all UG & PG Programmes and GAT Exam (CBT) will be conducted on February 5.

Direct link to apply

NIFT Registration 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the NIFT 2023 official website at nift.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the NIFT 2023 registration link

Register and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Download NIFT 2022 application form

Take a printout for further reference.