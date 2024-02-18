 NIFT 2024 answer key out, download link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NIFT 2024 answer key out, download link here

NIFT 2024 answer key out, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 18, 2024 12:53 PM IST

NIFT 2024 answer key has been released. The download link is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released NIFT 2024 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for NIFT Entrance Examination can download the provisional answer key and recorded response sheet through the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and also through exams.nta.ac.in.

NIFT 2024 answer key out, download link here (Shutterstock)
NIFT 2024 answer key out, download link here (Shutterstock)

The examination was conducted on February 5, 2024, in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 11 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Provisional Answer Keys of Shift 1 (General Aptitude Test) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website. Interested candidates can submit the challenge to the provisional answer key online by paying non-refundable processing fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged.

The objection window will remain opened till February 19, 2024 (up to 11 pm). The payment for the processing fee may be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till tomorrow, February 19, 2024.

Direct link to download NIFT 2024 answer key

NIFT 2024 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of exams.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on NIFT 2024 answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

