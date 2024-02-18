National Testing Agency, NTA has released NIFT 2024 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for NIFT Entrance Examination can download the provisional answer key and recorded response sheet through the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and also through exams.nta.ac.in. NIFT 2024 answer key out, download link here (Shutterstock)

The examination was conducted on February 5, 2024, in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 11 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Provisional Answer Keys of Shift 1 (General Aptitude Test) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website. Interested candidates can submit the challenge to the provisional answer key online by paying non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged.

The objection window will remain opened till February 19, 2024 (up to 11 pm). The payment for the processing fee may be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till tomorrow, February 19, 2024.

NIFT 2024 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.